Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 AminesProblem 35a
Chapter 16, Problem 35a

Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
a. Chemical structure of an ammonium salt with a propyl group and a bromide ion, indicating a tertiary amine.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of ammonium salts. Ammonium salts are ionic compounds formed when an amine reacts with an acid, resulting in the protonation of the nitrogen atom. The nitrogen atom gains a positive charge, and the counterion is typically derived from the acid used.
Step 2: Analyze the given structure (IMAGE) to identify the amine group. Look for the nitrogen atom and count the number of alkyl or aryl groups attached to it. This will help determine whether the amine is primary (one alkyl/aryl group), secondary (two alkyl/aryl groups), or tertiary (three alkyl/aryl groups).
Step 3: Determine the name of the amine before protonation. Use IUPAC naming rules to name the amine based on the number and type of substituents attached to the nitrogen atom.
Step 4: Add the suffix '-ammonium' to the name of the amine to indicate that it has been protonated. Include the name of the counterion (derived from the acid) as part of the salt's name. For example, if the counterion is chloride (Cl⁻), the salt name will end with 'chloride.'
Step 5: Indicate whether the ammonium salt is derived from a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine based on the number of substituents attached to the nitrogen atom in the original amine structure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ammonium Salts

Ammonium salts are ionic compounds formed when ammonia (NH3) reacts with an acid, resulting in a positively charged ammonium ion (NH4+). These salts can be derived from primary, secondary, or tertiary amines, depending on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Understanding the structure of these salts is crucial for identifying their properties and reactivity.
Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Amines

Amines are classified based on the number of carbon groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Primary amines have one carbon group, secondary amines have two, and tertiary amines have three. This classification affects the amine's reactivity and the type of ammonium salt formed when they react with acids, which is essential for determining the structure of the resulting ammonium salt.
Nomenclature of Ammonium Salts

The nomenclature of ammonium salts involves naming the ammonium ion and the anion derived from the acid. The name typically includes 'ammonium' followed by the name of the anion. Familiarity with IUPAC naming conventions is important for accurately identifying and naming these compounds, especially when distinguishing between salts derived from different types of amines.
