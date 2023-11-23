Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 41a

Complete the following equations (hint: remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pair and one with four does not):
a. Chemical equation showing a reaction involving a nitrogen compound and HBr, with a question mark indicating an unknown product.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of nitrogen atom in the given molecule. Determine whether it has three groups bound to it (indicating a lone pair is present) or four groups (indicating no lone pair). This will help you predict its reactivity and bonding behavior.
Examine the chemical context of the reaction. If the nitrogen has a lone pair, it can act as a nucleophile or base, depending on the reaction conditions. If it has four groups, it is likely a positively charged ammonium ion and cannot donate electrons.
Balance the chemical equation by ensuring that the number of atoms of each element and the overall charge are the same on both sides of the equation. Use stoichiometric coefficients as needed.
Consider the role of the nitrogen-containing compound in the reaction. For example, if it is reacting with an acid, the lone pair on nitrogen may accept a proton (H⁺), forming an ammonium ion. Write the products accordingly.
Double-check the completed equation to ensure it adheres to the rules of chemical reactivity and conservation of mass and charge. Verify that the nitrogen atom's bonding and charge are consistent with its role in the reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory

VSEPR theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, which helps determine the molecular shape. This is crucial for understanding how nitrogen's bonding and lone pairs affect the overall structure of the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified) Concept 1

Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding and lone pairs of electrons in a molecule. For nitrogen, sp3 hybridization occurs when it forms four bonds, resulting in a tetrahedral shape, while sp2 hybridization occurs with three bonds and one lone pair, leading to a trigonal planar shape. Understanding hybridization is essential for predicting molecular geometry and reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Resonance Structures (Simplified) Concept 1

Lone Pairs

Lone pairs are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding and are localized on a single atom. In the case of nitrogen, a lone pair can significantly influence the molecular geometry and reactivity of compounds. Recognizing the presence of lone pairs is vital for accurately completing molecular equations and understanding the behavior of nitrogen in various chemical contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:56
Base Pairing Concept 1
