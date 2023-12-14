Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
Chapter 18, Problem 31

Both α-keratin and tropocollagen have helical secondary structure. How do these molecules differ in (a) amino acid composition and (b) three-dimensional structure?

Understand the context: Both α-keratin and tropocollagen are proteins with helical secondary structures, but their amino acid composition and three-dimensional structures differ due to their specific biological roles.
Step (a) - Amino acid composition: α-keratin is rich in cysteine residues, which form disulfide bonds, giving it strength and rigidity. Tropocollagen, on the other hand, is rich in glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline, which are essential for its triple-helix structure and flexibility.
Step (b) - Three-dimensional structure: α-keratin forms a coiled-coil structure, where two α-helices are twisted around each other. This structure is stabilized by disulfide bonds. Tropocollagen, however, consists of three polypeptide chains wound around each other in a triple helix, stabilized by hydrogen bonds and the small size of glycine residues, which fit into the tight spaces of the helix.
Relate structure to function: The differences in amino acid composition and three-dimensional structure reflect their functions. α-keratin provides mechanical strength in hair, nails, and skin, while tropocollagen forms the basis of collagen, which provides tensile strength in connective tissues like tendons and ligaments.
Summarize the key differences: α-keratin is characterized by its cysteine-rich composition and coiled-coil structure, while tropocollagen is defined by its glycine-proline-hydroxyproline composition and triple-helix structure. These differences are crucial for their respective roles in the body.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

α-Keratin

α-Keratin is a fibrous protein that forms the structural framework of hair, nails, and the outer layer of skin. It is composed primarily of a high proportion of hydrophobic amino acids, such as alanine and valine, which contribute to its stability and strength. The helical structure of α-keratin is characterized by a coiled-coil formation, where two or more polypeptide chains twist around each other, enhancing its tensile strength.

Tropocollagen

Tropocollagen is the basic structural unit of collagen, a protein that provides support and strength to connective tissues, such as tendons and cartilage. It consists of three polypeptide chains that form a triple helix, which is stabilized by hydrogen bonds. The amino acid composition of tropocollagen is rich in glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline, which are crucial for maintaining its unique helical structure and overall stability.

Three-Dimensional Structure

The three-dimensional structure of a protein refers to its spatial arrangement, which is critical for its function. In α-keratin, the coiled-coil structure allows for a compact and resilient formation, while tropocollagen's triple helix provides flexibility and tensile strength. These structural differences arise from variations in amino acid composition and bonding patterns, influencing how each protein interacts with other molecules and performs its biological roles.
