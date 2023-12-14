For each of the conjugated proteins described, identify to which class of conjugated protein it belongs.
a. Cholesterol is attached to this protein in order to move through the blood system.
a. Cholesterol is attached to this protein in order to move through the blood system.
b. Ionized zinc is attached to this protein so the protein can function.
c. Phosphate groups are attached to this protein.
Another endoprotease is trypsin. Trypsin hydrolyzes peptide bonds on the carboxyl side of lysine and arginine. If the following peptide sequence is hydrolyzed by trypsin, how many fragments will there be? Use the three-letter amino acid abbreviations to write the fragments out.
Ala-Phe-Lys-Cys-Gly-Asp-Arg-Leu-Leu-Phe-Gly-Ala
If the same peptide found in Problem 18.32 is subjected to acid hydrolysis, how many fragments will result? Why?
Draw the structure of the following amino acids, dipeptides, and tripeptides at low pH (pH 1) and high pH (pH 14). At each pH, assume that all functional groups that might do so are ionized.
a. Val