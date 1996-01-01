Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
We use Dimensional Analysis as a fail proof process to convert from one unit to another.
Dimensional Analysis
Using Dimensional Analysis, start with the given amount and obtain the end amount by using conversion factors.
Dimensional Analysis Example 1
If the distance between Washington, D.C. and New York City is 224.9 miles, determine the distance in centimeters.
The average human body is composed of approximately 160 fluid ounces of blood. How many quarts of blood does the average human body possess? (1 gallon = 4 quarts, 1 pint = 2 cups, 1 cup = 8 fluid ounces, 1 quart = 2 pints).
Lipitor, a pharmaceutical drug that has been shown to lower “bad” cholesterol levels, while boosting “good” cholesterol levels had over $12 billion in sales last year. Each pill weighs 2.5 g, which contains 4.0% of the active ingredient by mass. What mass in kg of the active ingredient is present in one bottle of 120 pills?