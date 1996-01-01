Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Matter and Measurements

Dimensional Analysis

Next Topic

We use Dimensional Analysis as a fail proof process to convert from one unit to another.

Dimensional Analysis

1

concept

Dimensional Analysis

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Using Dimensional Analysis, start with the given amount and obtain the end amount by using conversion factors.

Content
2

example

Dimensional Analysis Example 1

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

If the distance between Washington, D.C. and New York City is 224.9 miles, determine the distance in centimeters.

4
Problem

The average human body is composed of approximately 160 fluid ounces of blood. How many quarts of blood does the average human body possess? (1 gallon = 4 quarts, 1 pint = 2 cups, 1 cup = 8 fluid ounces, 1 quart = 2 pints).

5
Problem

Lipitor, a pharmaceutical drug that has been shown to lower “bad” cholesterol levels, while boosting “good” cholesterol levels had over $12 billion in sales last year. Each pill weighs 2.5 g, which contains 4.0% of the active ingredient by mass. What mass in kg of the active ingredient is present in one bottle of 120 pills?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.