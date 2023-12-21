Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 32
Chapter 18, Problem 32

Another endoprotease is trypsin. Trypsin hydrolyzes peptide bonds on the carboxyl side of lysine and arginine. If the following peptide sequence is hydrolyzed by trypsin, how many fragments will there be? Use the three-letter amino acid abbreviations to write the fragments out.
 Ala-Phe-Lys-Cys-Gly-Asp-Arg-Leu-Leu-Phe-Gly-Ala

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the specific action of trypsin: Trypsin hydrolyzes peptide bonds on the carboxyl side of lysine (Lys) and arginine (Arg). This means it cleaves the peptide bond immediately after these amino acids in the sequence.
Examine the given peptide sequence: Ala-Phe-Lys-Cys-Gly-Asp-Arg-Leu-Leu-Phe-Gly-Ala. Locate all instances of lysine (Lys) and arginine (Arg) in the sequence.
Mark the cleavage points: After identifying Lys and Arg, mark the peptide bonds immediately following these residues as the cleavage points. In this sequence, Lys is the third residue, and Arg is the seventh residue.
Determine the resulting fragments: Break the peptide sequence at the marked cleavage points. Write out the fragments using the three-letter amino acid abbreviations. Ensure that each fragment ends at the cleavage point and the next fragment starts immediately after.
Count the number of fragments: After breaking the sequence at the cleavage points, count the total number of resulting fragments to determine how many pieces the peptide has been split into.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endoprotease Function

Endoproteases, like trypsin, are enzymes that cleave peptide bonds within protein chains, specifically targeting certain amino acids. Trypsin is known for hydrolyzing bonds on the carboxyl side of lysine (Lys) and arginine (Arg), which is crucial for understanding how proteins are broken down into smaller fragments during digestion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions

Peptide Bond Hydrolysis

Peptide bond hydrolysis is the process by which water is used to break the bonds between amino acids in a peptide chain. This reaction results in the formation of smaller peptide fragments. In the context of the given peptide sequence, identifying where trypsin acts will determine the number of resulting fragments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:24
Peptides Example 1

Amino Acid Abbreviations

Amino acids are often represented by three-letter abbreviations, which are standardized for ease of communication in biochemistry. For example, alanine is abbreviated as Ala, phenylalanine as Phe, lysine as Lys, and so on. Understanding these abbreviations is essential for accurately writing out the fragments produced after trypsin hydrolysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the conjugated proteins described, identify to which class of conjugated protein it belongs.

b. Ionized zinc is attached to this protein so the protein can function.

40
views
Textbook Question

For each of the conjugated proteins described, identify to which class of conjugated protein it belongs.

c. Phosphate groups are attached to this protein.

32
views
Textbook Question

Both α-keratin and tropocollagen have helical secondary structure. How do these molecules differ in (a) amino acid composition and (b) three-dimensional structure?

732
views
Textbook Question

If the same peptide found in Problem 18.32 is subjected to acid hydrolysis, how many fragments will result? Why?

Ala-Phe-Lys-Cys-Gly-Asp-Arg-Leu-Leu-Phe-Gly-Ala

Textbook Question

Draw the structure of the following amino acids, dipeptides, and tripeptides at low pH (pH 1) and high pH (pH 14). At each pH, assume that all functional groups that might do so are ionized.

a. Val

20
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structure of the following amino acids, dipeptides, and tripeptides at low pH (pH 1) and high pH (pH 14). At each pH, assume that all functional groups that might do so are ionized.

d. Glu-Asp

194
views