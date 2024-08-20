What are the cellular advantages to feedback inhibition?

Textbook Question
One mechanism by which lead exerts its poisonous effect on enzymes can be stopped by chelation therapy with EDTA. Describe this type of lead poisoning and explain why it is reversible.
The meat tenderizer used in cooking is primarily papain, a protease enzyme isolated from the fruit of the papaya tree. Why do you suppose papain is so effective at tenderizing meat?
Why do allosteric enzymes have two types of binding sites?
Activation of a zymogen is by covalent modification. How might phosphorylation or dephosphorylation (also covalent modification) modify an enzyme to make it more active (or more inactive)?
What criteria make a compound a vitamin?
What is the relationship between vitamins and enzymes?