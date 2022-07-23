Skip to main content
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 59c

What kind of inhibition (uncompetitive, competitive, or irreversible) is present in each of the following:
c. The antibiotic deoxycycline inhibits the bacterial enzyme collagenase, slowing bacterial growth. Deoxycycline does not fit into the active site of collagenase and binds elsewhere on the enzyme.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of enzyme inhibition: Competitive inhibition occurs when an inhibitor competes with the substrate for the active site. Uncompetitive inhibition occurs when the inhibitor binds only to the enzyme-substrate complex. Irreversible inhibition involves a permanent binding of the inhibitor to the enzyme, rendering it inactive.
Analyze the information provided: The problem states that deoxycycline does not fit into the active site of collagenase and binds elsewhere on the enzyme. This rules out competitive inhibition, as competitive inhibitors bind to the active site.
Consider the mechanism of action: Since deoxycycline binds to a site other than the active site, it is likely altering the enzyme's structure or function indirectly. This is characteristic of non-competitive inhibition, which is a subtype of reversible inhibition.
Evaluate whether the inhibition is reversible or irreversible: The problem does not mention that deoxycycline permanently inactivates collagenase, so it is unlikely to be irreversible inhibition.
Conclude the type of inhibition: Based on the information, the inhibition described is most consistent with non-competitive inhibition, as the inhibitor binds to a different site on the enzyme and does not compete with the substrate for the active site.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Inhibition

Enzyme inhibition refers to the process by which a molecule (inhibitor) decreases the activity of an enzyme. This can occur through various mechanisms, including competitive, uncompetitive, and irreversible inhibition, each affecting the enzyme's function in different ways. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for analyzing how drugs, like antibiotics, interact with bacterial enzymes.
Competitive Inhibition

Competitive inhibition occurs when an inhibitor competes with the substrate for binding to the active site of an enzyme. This type of inhibition can be overcome by increasing the concentration of the substrate. In the context of the question, competitive inhibitors directly block the active site, which is not the case for deoxycycline.
Allosteric Inhibition

Allosteric inhibition occurs when an inhibitor binds to a site other than the active site, causing a conformational change in the enzyme that reduces its activity. This is relevant to the question, as deoxycycline binds elsewhere on collagenase, indicating that it functions as an allosteric inhibitor rather than a competitive one.
