Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
Why is the induced-fit model a more likely model than the lock-and-key model?

1
Understand the two models: The lock-and-key model suggests that the enzyme's active site is a perfect fit for the substrate, like a key fitting into a lock. The induced-fit model, on the other hand, proposes that the enzyme's active site is flexible and changes shape to accommodate the substrate upon binding.
Consider the dynamic nature of enzymes: Enzymes are not rigid structures; they are dynamic and can undergo conformational changes. The induced-fit model accounts for this flexibility, making it a more realistic representation of enzyme behavior.
Account for substrate diversity: Substrates can vary slightly in shape and size. The induced-fit model explains how enzymes can adjust to bind substrates that are not an exact match, whereas the lock-and-key model does not allow for such variability.
Explain the stabilization of the transition state: The induced-fit model suggests that the conformational change in the enzyme helps stabilize the transition state of the substrate, lowering the activation energy and facilitating the reaction. This is a key aspect of enzyme catalysis that the lock-and-key model does not address.
Summarize the evidence: Experimental data, such as X-ray crystallography and kinetic studies, support the induced-fit model by showing that enzymes often undergo structural changes upon substrate binding. This evidence makes the induced-fit model a more likely explanation of enzyme-substrate interactions.

Induced-Fit Model

The induced-fit model suggests that enzyme active sites are flexible and can change shape to better fit the substrate upon binding. This dynamic interaction allows for a more precise fit, enhancing the enzyme's catalytic efficiency. It emphasizes the adaptability of enzymes, which can adjust their conformation to accommodate various substrates.
Lock-and-Key Model

The lock-and-key model posits that enzymes and substrates fit together perfectly, like a key fitting into a lock. This model implies a static interaction where the enzyme's active site is rigid and specifically shaped for a particular substrate. While it provides a basic understanding of enzyme specificity, it does not account for the flexibility observed in many enzyme-substrate interactions.
Enzyme Specificity

Enzyme specificity refers to the ability of an enzyme to selectively catalyze a particular reaction with a specific substrate. This concept is crucial for understanding how enzymes function in biological systems. The induced-fit model better explains the nuances of enzyme specificity, as it allows for variations in substrate structure and the enzyme's ability to adapt, leading to more efficient catalysis.
Textbook Question

What kind of reaction does each of these enzymes catalyze?

c. A reductase

Textbook Question

Alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) catalyzes the following reaction. To what class of enzymes does ADH belong?

Textbook Question

What is the difference between the lock-and-key model of enzyme action and the induced-fit model?

Textbook Question

How do you explain the observation that pepsin, a digestive enzyme found in the stomach, has a high catalytic activity at pH 1.5, while trypsin, an enzyme of the small intestine, has no activity at pH 1.5?

Textbook Question

What general effects would you expect the following changes to have on the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction for an enzyme that has its maximum activity at body temperature (about 37°C)?

a. Raising the temperature from 37°C to 70°C

Textbook Question

What general effects would you expect the following changes to have on the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction for an enzyme that has its maximum activity at body temperature (about 37°C)?

c. Adding an organic solvent, such as methanol

