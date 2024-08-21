Alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) catalyzes the following reaction. To what class of enzymes does ADH belong?
How do you explain the observation that pepsin, a digestive enzyme found in the stomach, has a high catalytic activity at pH 1.5, while trypsin, an enzyme of the small intestine, has no activity at pH 1.5?
What is the difference between the lock-and-key model of enzyme action and the induced-fit model?
Why is the induced-fit model a more likely model than the lock-and-key model?
What general effects would you expect the following changes to have on the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction for an enzyme that has its maximum activity at body temperature (about 37°C)?
a. Raising the temperature from 37°C to 70°C
What general effects would you expect the following changes to have on the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction for an enzyme that has its maximum activity at body temperature (about 37°C)?
c. Adding an organic solvent, such as methanol
What general effects would you expect the following changes to have on the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction for an enzyme that has its maximum activity at body temperature (about 37°C)?
c. Adding an oxidizing agent, such as hydrogen peroxide