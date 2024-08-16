Textbook Question
What classes of enzymes would you expect to catalyze the following reactions?
c.
What kind of reaction does each of these enzymes catalyze?
b. A transmethylase
What kind of reaction does each of these enzymes catalyze?
c. A reductase
What is the difference between the lock-and-key model of enzyme action and the induced-fit model?
Why is the induced-fit model a more likely model than the lock-and-key model?
How do you explain the observation that pepsin, a digestive enzyme found in the stomach, has a high catalytic activity at pH 1.5, while trypsin, an enzyme of the small intestine, has no activity at pH 1.5?