Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
<IMAGE>
a. Hydrolysis of starch to produce glucose
<IMAGE>
a. Hydrolysis of starch to produce glucose
<IMAGE>
b. Oxidation of NADH coupled with synthesis of ATP
<IMAGE>
c. Conversion of glucose to acetyl-CoA
Since no molecular oxygen participates in the citric acid cycle, the steps in which acetyl groups are oxidized to CO2 involve removal of hydride ions and hydrogen ions. What is the acceptor of hydride ions? What is the acceptor of hydrogen ions?
The reaction that follows is catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase and occurs in two steps, the first of which (step A) is formation of an unstable intermediates (shown in brackets).
a. In which step is a coenzyme needed? Identify the coenzyme.
b. In which step is CO2 evolved and a hydrogen ion added?