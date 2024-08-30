Skip to main content
Chapter 21, Problem 23

Since no molecular oxygen participates in the citric acid cycle, the steps in which acetyl groups are oxidized to CO2 involve removal of hydride ions and hydrogen ions. What is the acceptor of hydride ions? What is the acceptor of hydrogen ions?

1
Understand the context: The citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle) is a series of chemical reactions used by aerobic organisms to generate energy. Although molecular oxygen (O₂) does not directly participate in the cycle, oxidation reactions occur, involving the transfer of electrons and protons.
Identify the acceptor of hydride ions (H⁻): In the citric acid cycle, hydride ions are transferred to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD⁺), reducing it to NADH. This occurs during specific dehydrogenase-catalyzed reactions, such as the conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate.
Identify the acceptor of hydrogen ions (H⁺): Hydrogen ions are typically released into the surrounding solution or are involved in maintaining charge balance during the reactions. In some cases, they may also contribute to the proton gradient used in oxidative phosphorylation.
Relate the role of NAD⁺ and FAD: Both NAD⁺ and flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD) act as electron carriers in the cycle. FAD accepts both electrons and protons, forming FADH₂, while NAD⁺ primarily accepts hydride ions.
Summarize the key acceptors: The acceptor of hydride ions is NAD⁺, which is reduced to NADH. The acceptor of hydrogen ions can vary but is often the surrounding solution or FAD in specific reactions.

Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of enzymatic reactions that occur in the mitochondria, where acetyl-CoA is oxidized to produce energy. This cycle is crucial for cellular respiration, as it generates electron carriers like NADH and FADH₂, which are essential for the electron transport chain. Importantly, molecular oxygen is not directly involved in the cycle, but it is necessary for the subsequent oxidative phosphorylation process.
Hydride Ion Transfer

In biochemical reactions, hydride ions (H⁻) are often transferred from substrates to electron acceptors, facilitating oxidation. In the context of the citric acid cycle, NAD⁺ serves as the primary acceptor of hydride ions, converting to NADH. This transfer is vital for energy production, as NADH later donates electrons to the electron transport chain, ultimately leading to ATP synthesis.
Proton Transfer

Proton transfer refers to the movement of hydrogen ions (H⁺) during biochemical reactions, which can influence pH and energy dynamics within cells. In the citric acid cycle, FAD is the main acceptor of hydrogen ions, becoming FADH₂. This process is essential for maintaining the balance of redox reactions and contributes to the overall energy yield from the oxidation of acetyl groups.
