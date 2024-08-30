Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
<IMAGE>
b. Oxidation of NADH coupled with synthesis of ATP
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
c. Conversion of glucose to acetyl-CoA
For the first step in fatty acid catabolism, we say that ATP is used to “drive” the reaction that links the fatty acid with coenzyme-A. Without ATP hydrolysis, would you predict that the linking of fatty acid to coenzyme-A would be exergonic or endergonic? In fatty acid CoA synthesis, the hydrolysis of the ATP portion is based on what major strategy of metabolism?
The reaction that follows is catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase and occurs in two steps, the first of which (step A) is formation of an unstable intermediates (shown in brackets).
a. In which step is a coenzyme needed? Identify the coenzyme.
b. In which step is CO2 evolved and a hydrogen ion added?
c. Which of the structures shown can be described as a β-keto acid?