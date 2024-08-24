Identify the participants in the citric acid cycle that contain alcohol groups. Identify these groups as primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohols.
Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
<IMAGE>
a. Hydrolysis of starch to produce glucose
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Metabolism
Hydrolysis
Stages of Metabolism
Which of the reactants in the citric acid cycle have two chiral carbon atoms?
The reduced coenzymes NADH and FADH2 are oxidized in the ETS. What is the final electron acceptor of the ETS? What is the function of the H+ ion in ATP synthesis?
Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
<IMAGE>
b. Oxidation of NADH coupled with synthesis of ATP
Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
<IMAGE>
c. Conversion of glucose to acetyl-CoA
For the first step in fatty acid catabolism, we say that ATP is used to “drive” the reaction that links the fatty acid with coenzyme-A. Without ATP hydrolysis, would you predict that the linking of fatty acid to coenzyme-A would be exergonic or endergonic? In fatty acid CoA synthesis, the hydrolysis of the ATP portion is based on what major strategy of metabolism?