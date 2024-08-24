Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 21a
Chapter 21, Problem 21a

Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.
<IMAGE>
a. Hydrolysis of starch to produce glucose

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four stages of metabolism: (1) Digestion, (2) Acetyl-CoA production, (3) Citric acid cycle, and (4) ATP production via oxidative phosphorylation. Each stage has specific processes and reactions associated with it.
Recognize that the hydrolysis of starch to produce glucose involves breaking down a large carbohydrate (starch) into smaller, simpler sugar molecules (glucose). This is a catabolic process.
Recall that digestion is the first stage of metabolism, where macromolecules like carbohydrates, proteins, and fats are broken down into their monomeric units (e.g., glucose, amino acids, fatty acids).
Identify that the hydrolysis of starch is a digestive process catalyzed by enzymes like amylase, which breaks the glycosidic bonds in starch to release glucose molecules.
Conclude that the hydrolysis of starch to produce glucose occurs during the first stage of metabolism, which is digestion.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
45s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metabolism

Metabolism refers to the set of life-sustaining chemical reactions in organisms. It is divided into two main categories: catabolism, which breaks down molecules to produce energy, and anabolism, which uses energy to construct components of cells. Understanding metabolism is crucial for identifying how different biochemical reactions contribute to energy production and utilization in living organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:52
Metabolic Pathways Concept 2

Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical process that involves the breaking down of a compound by reaction with water. In the context of metabolism, hydrolysis is essential for the digestion of complex carbohydrates, such as starch, into simpler sugars like glucose. This process is vital for energy production, as glucose serves as a primary energy source for cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:12
Acidic Hydrolysis Concept 1

Stages of Metabolism

The four stages of metabolism include glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, oxidative phosphorylation, and fermentation. Each stage plays a specific role in the conversion of nutrients into energy. Identifying which reactions occur in each stage helps in understanding the overall metabolic pathways and how energy is extracted from food sources.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:33
Stages of Catabolism Concept 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the participants in the citric acid cycle that contain alcohol groups. Identify these groups as primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohols.

794
views
Textbook Question

Which of the reactants in the citric acid cycle have two chiral carbon atoms?

801
views
Textbook Question

The reduced coenzymes NADH and FADH2 are oxidized in the ETS. What is the final electron acceptor of the ETS? What is the function of the H+ ion in ATP synthesis?

1611
views
Textbook Question

Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.

<IMAGE>

b. Oxidation of NADH coupled with synthesis of ATP

1204
views
Textbook Question

Each of these reactions is involved in one of the four stages of metabolism shown in Figure 21.4. Identify the stage in which each reaction occurs.

<IMAGE>

c. Conversion of glucose to acetyl-CoA

1278
views
Textbook Question

For the first step in fatty acid catabolism, we say that ATP is used to “drive” the reaction that links the fatty acid with coenzyme-A. Without ATP hydrolysis, would you predict that the linking of fatty acid to coenzyme-A would be ­exergonic or endergonic? In fatty acid CoA synthesis, the hydrolysis of the ATP portion is based on what major strategy of metabolism?

992
views