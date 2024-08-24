Skip to main content
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 2a
Chapter 21, Problem 2a

The overall equation in this section,
Chemical equation illustrating the cycle of photosynthesis and oxidation with reactants and products labeled.
shows the cycle between photosynthesis and oxidation. Pathways operating in opposite directions cannot be exergonic in both directions.
a. Which of the two pathways in this cycle is exergonic and which is endergonic?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terms 'exergonic' and 'endergonic': Exergonic reactions release energy (ΔG < 0), while endergonic reactions require an input of energy (ΔG > 0). These terms are key to identifying the nature of the pathways in the cycle.
Identify the two pathways in the cycle: Photosynthesis and oxidation (cellular respiration). Photosynthesis involves the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen, while oxidation involves breaking down glucose into carbon dioxide and water.
Analyze photosynthesis: Photosynthesis requires energy input from sunlight to drive the reaction. Since it consumes energy, it is an endergonic process.
Analyze oxidation (cellular respiration): Oxidation releases energy stored in glucose molecules in the form of ATP. Since it releases energy, it is an exergonic process.
Conclude the analysis: Photosynthesis is the endergonic pathway in the cycle, and oxidation (cellular respiration) is the exergonic pathway. This aligns with the principle that pathways operating in opposite directions cannot both be exergonic.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photosynthesis

Photosynthesis is the process by which green plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy, specifically glucose, using carbon dioxide and water. This process occurs in chloroplasts and involves two main stages: the light-dependent reactions and the Calvin cycle. Photosynthesis is endergonic, meaning it requires energy input, typically from sunlight, to drive the reaction.

Oxidation

Oxidation refers to the chemical process in which a substance loses electrons, often associated with the release of energy. In biological systems, oxidation is a key part of cellular respiration, where glucose is broken down to produce ATP, the energy currency of the cell. This process is exergonic, meaning it releases energy, which can be harnessed for various cellular activities.

Exergonic and Endergonic Reactions

Exergonic reactions are those that release energy, making them spontaneous and often occurring in the direction of decreasing free energy. In contrast, endergonic reactions require an input of energy to proceed, resulting in an increase in free energy. Understanding the distinction between these two types of reactions is crucial for analyzing metabolic pathways, such as the cycle between photosynthesis and oxidation.
