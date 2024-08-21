Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 88
Chapter 21, Problem 88

After running a mile, you stop and breathe heavily for a short period due to oxygen debt. Why do you need to breathe so heavily? (Hint: Look up “oxygen debt” on the Web. Which metabolic pathway requires oxygen?)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of oxygen debt: Oxygen debt refers to the extra oxygen your body needs after intense exercise to restore it to its resting state. This includes replenishing oxygen levels in the blood and muscles, clearing lactic acid, and restoring ATP and creatine phosphate levels.
Recall the metabolic pathways: During intense exercise, your body relies on anaerobic respiration (glycolysis) to produce energy quickly, as oxygen delivery to muscles may not meet the demand. This process produces lactic acid as a byproduct.
Identify the role of oxygen: After exercise, oxygen is required to metabolize the accumulated lactic acid into carbon dioxide and water through the citric acid cycle (aerobic respiration). This helps prevent muscle fatigue and soreness.
Connect heavy breathing to oxygen demand: Heavy breathing after exercise increases oxygen intake, which is necessary to restore ATP levels, replenish oxygen in myoglobin, and convert lactic acid back to pyruvate for further metabolism.
Summarize the connection: The heavy breathing compensates for the oxygen deficit incurred during exercise, allowing the body to recover and return to its normal metabolic state.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxygen Debt

Oxygen debt refers to the amount of oxygen required to restore the body to its pre-exercise state after physical exertion. During intense exercise, the body may not receive enough oxygen to meet its energy demands, leading to anaerobic metabolism, which produces lactic acid. After stopping, the body needs extra oxygen to metabolize this lactic acid and replenish depleted energy stores.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Aerobic Metabolism

Aerobic metabolism is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water. This pathway is efficient and primarily used during prolonged, moderate-intensity exercise. When oxygen is scarce, the body shifts to anaerobic metabolism, which is less efficient and leads to the accumulation of lactic acid, necessitating heavy breathing post-exercise to restore oxygen levels.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:46
Aerobic Respiration Summary Concept 1

Lactic Acid

Lactic acid is a byproduct of anaerobic metabolism that occurs when the body breaks down glucose for energy without sufficient oxygen. It can accumulate in muscles during intense exercise, leading to fatigue and discomfort. After exercise, the body needs to clear lactic acid from the bloodstream, which requires additional oxygen, hence the heavy breathing as the body works to restore balance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
Naming Acids
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The mitochondrion pumps H+ from the matrix into the intermembrane space. Which region is more acidic, the matrix or the intermembrane space? Why?

Textbook Question

The citric acid cycle contains four 4-carbon dicarboxylic acids.

a. Name them.

697
views
Textbook Question

The citric acid cycle contains four 4-carbon dicarboxylic acids.

b. Arrange them in order from least oxidized to most oxidized.

601
views