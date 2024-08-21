Textbook Question
The mitochondrion pumps H+ from the matrix into the intermembrane space. Which region is more acidic, the matrix or the intermembrane space? Why?
The citric acid cycle contains four 4-carbon dicarboxylic acids.
a. Name them.
b. Arrange them in order from least oxidized to most oxidized.