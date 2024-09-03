Skip to main content
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry 8th Edition Fundamentals of GOB
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism Problem 81
Chapter 22, Problem 81

Many diabetics suffer blindness due to cataracts. Why is this condition associated with this disease?

1
Understand the connection between diabetes and cataracts: Diabetes is a condition characterized by high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia). Prolonged hyperglycemia can lead to complications in various parts of the body, including the eyes.
Explain the role of glucose in the lens of the eye: The lens of the eye relies on a delicate balance of proteins and water to maintain its transparency. In diabetics, excess glucose can enter the lens and be converted into sorbitol by the enzyme aldose reductase.
Describe the impact of sorbitol accumulation: Sorbitol is a sugar alcohol that does not easily diffuse out of the lens. Its accumulation increases osmotic pressure, causing water to enter the lens. This disrupts the protein structure and leads to clouding of the lens, which is characteristic of cataracts.
Discuss oxidative stress: High glucose levels can also increase the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the lens. These ROS can damage lens proteins and further contribute to cataract formation.
Summarize the link: The combination of sorbitol accumulation, osmotic stress, and oxidative damage in the lens explains why diabetics are at a higher risk of developing cataracts, leading to vision impairment or blindness if untreated.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diabetes and its Complications

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body processes glucose. Over time, high blood sugar levels can lead to various complications, including damage to blood vessels and nerves. This damage can affect the eyes, leading to conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and cataracts, which can ultimately result in vision loss.
Cataracts

Cataracts are a clouding of the lens in the eye, which can lead to blurred vision and, if untreated, blindness. In diabetics, elevated glucose levels can cause changes in the lens, leading to increased water content and protein aggregation, which contribute to cataract formation. This makes cataracts a common complication among individuals with diabetes.

Hyperglycemia and Oxidative Stress

Hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar, can lead to oxidative stress, which damages cells and tissues throughout the body, including the eyes. This stress can accelerate the development of cataracts by promoting the formation of free radicals that harm the lens. Understanding this relationship is crucial for managing diabetes and preventing related eye conditions.
