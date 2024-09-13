Skip to main content
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 78

What are the characteristics of Type I diabetes?

Type I diabetes, also known as insulin-dependent diabetes or juvenile diabetes, is a chronic condition where the pancreas produces little to no insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood glucose levels.
The condition is typically caused by an autoimmune reaction where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.
Key characteristics of Type I diabetes include high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia), frequent urination (polyuria), excessive thirst (polydipsia), unexplained weight loss, and fatigue.
Management of Type I diabetes involves regular monitoring of blood glucose levels, administration of insulin (via injections or an insulin pump), and maintaining a balanced diet and exercise routine.
Unlike Type II diabetes, Type I diabetes is not typically associated with lifestyle factors and is often diagnosed in children, adolescents, or young adults, though it can occur at any age.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autoimmune Response

Type I diabetes is primarily characterized by an autoimmune response where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. This leads to a deficiency of insulin, a hormone crucial for regulating blood glucose levels.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
What is Chemistry? Example 1

Insulin Dependence

Individuals with Type I diabetes are insulin-dependent, meaning they require external insulin administration to manage their blood sugar levels. Unlike Type II diabetes, where insulin resistance is common, Type I patients cannot produce sufficient insulin on their own, necessitating lifelong insulin therapy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density

Symptoms and Management

Common symptoms of Type I diabetes include excessive thirst, frequent urination, extreme fatigue, and blurred vision. Management involves regular monitoring of blood glucose levels, dietary adjustments, and insulin therapy to maintain optimal blood sugar control and prevent complications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Scientific Notation
