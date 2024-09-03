What are the characteristics of Type II diabetes?

Textbook Question
Why is it important for muscle cells to export lactate into the bloodstream during heavy exercise?
703
views
Why is it important for muscle cells to export lactate into the bloodstream during heavy exercise?
Why is it important for the cell that the NADH produced when pyruvate is converted to lactate be converted back to NAD+?
What are the characteristics of Type I diabetes?
Many diabetics suffer blindness due to cataracts. Why is this condition associated with this disease?
Is the same net production of ATP observed in the complete oxidation of fructose as is observed in the complete oxidation of glucose? Why or why not?