Chapter 22, Problem 79

What are the characteristics of Type II diabetes?

1
Type II diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). It is characterized by insulin resistance, where the body's cells do not respond properly to insulin.
In Type II diabetes, the pancreas may still produce insulin, but the body’s cells are unable to use it effectively. Over time, the pancreas may also produce less insulin, leading to higher blood sugar levels.
Common symptoms of Type II diabetes include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, and slow healing of wounds. However, some individuals may not experience noticeable symptoms in the early stages.
Risk factors for developing Type II diabetes include being overweight, having a sedentary lifestyle, a family history of diabetes, and certain ethnic backgrounds. Age and other health conditions, such as high blood pressure, can also increase risk.
Management of Type II diabetes typically involves lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, weight management, and sometimes medication or insulin therapy to control blood sugar levels.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Insulin Resistance

Insulin resistance is a condition where the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. In Type II diabetes, this resistance leads to higher blood glucose levels as the pancreas struggles to produce enough insulin to overcome the resistance. This characteristic is central to the development and progression of the disease.
Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and Type II diabetes. It includes obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol levels. Understanding metabolic syndrome is crucial as it highlights the interconnectedness of these risk factors and their role in the onset of Type II diabetes.
Lifestyle Factors

Lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity, and weight management play a significant role in the development and management of Type II diabetes. Poor dietary choices, sedentary behavior, and obesity can contribute to insulin resistance and elevated blood sugar levels. Recognizing these factors is essential for prevention and effective management of the condition.
