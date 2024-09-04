Skip to main content
Ch.24 Lipid Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 72

A low-fat diet of pasta, bread, beer, and soda can easily lead to an increase in weight. The increase is stored triacylglycerols in adipocytes. Explain the weight increase and why the excess carbohydrate is stored as fat.

Understand that carbohydrates consumed in excess of the body's immediate energy needs are converted into fat for long-term energy storage. This is because the body has a limited capacity to store carbohydrates as glycogen, primarily in the liver and muscles.
When glycogen stores are full, the excess carbohydrates are metabolized into acetyl-CoA through glycolysis and the citric acid cycle. Acetyl-CoA is a key intermediate in metabolic pathways.
Acetyl-CoA is then used in the process of lipogenesis, where it is converted into fatty acids. These fatty acids are combined with glycerol to form triacylglycerols (triglycerides), which are the primary form of fat storage in the body.
Triacylglycerols are stored in adipocytes (fat cells) because they are a highly efficient form of energy storage, providing more energy per gram compared to carbohydrates or proteins.
The weight increase occurs because the storage of triacylglycerols in adipocytes leads to an increase in fat mass. This is the body's way of storing excess energy for future use, but it can lead to weight gain if energy intake consistently exceeds energy expenditure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Caloric Surplus

A caloric surplus occurs when the number of calories consumed exceeds the number of calories burned by the body. This excess energy is stored in various forms, primarily as fat. In the context of a low-fat diet high in carbohydrates, such as pasta and bread, individuals may consume more calories than they expend, leading to weight gain.
Carbohydrate Metabolism

Carbohydrates are broken down into glucose, which is used for immediate energy or stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles. However, when glycogen stores are full and excess glucose is present, the body converts this surplus into triacylglycerols (fat) through a process called de novo lipogenesis. This is why excess carbohydrates can lead to fat storage.
Adipocytes and Triacylglycerols

Adipocytes, or fat cells, are specialized cells that store energy in the form of triacylglycerols. When the body has an excess of energy, particularly from carbohydrates, these triacylglycerols accumulate in adipocytes, leading to an increase in body fat and overall weight. This storage mechanism is crucial for energy balance and long-term energy reserves.
