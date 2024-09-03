How many rounds of the lipogenesis cycle are needed to synthesize stearic acid, C17H35COOH?
Ch.24 Lipid Metabolism
Chapter 24, Problem 68
Lipoproteins that transport lipids from the diet are described as exogenous. Those that transport lipids produced in metabolic pathways are described as endogenous. Which of the following lipoproteins transports exogenous lipids and which transports endogenous lipids?
a. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL)
b. Chylomicrons
1
Understand the key terms: Exogenous lipids are those obtained from the diet, while endogenous lipids are those synthesized within the body through metabolic pathways.
Recall the function of chylomicrons: Chylomicrons are lipoproteins that transport dietary (exogenous) lipids, such as triglycerides, from the intestines to other tissues in the body.
Recall the function of low-density lipoprotein (LDL): LDL is a lipoprotein that primarily transports cholesterol, which is synthesized in the liver (endogenous), to peripheral tissues.
Classify chylomicrons: Based on their role in transporting dietary lipids, chylomicrons are responsible for transporting exogenous lipids.
Classify LDL: Based on its role in transporting cholesterol produced in the body, LDL is responsible for transporting endogenous lipids.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lipoproteins
Lipoproteins are complex particles composed of lipids and proteins that transport fats through the bloodstream. They vary in density and function, with different types responsible for carrying either dietary lipids (exogenous) or lipids synthesized by the body (endogenous). Understanding the role of lipoproteins is crucial for grasping how lipids are distributed and utilized in the body.
Exogenous vs. Endogenous Lipids
Exogenous lipids are those derived from dietary sources, primarily transported by chylomicrons, which are formed in the intestines after fat consumption. In contrast, endogenous lipids are produced by the liver and transported by lipoproteins such as low-density lipoprotein (LDL). This distinction is essential for understanding lipid metabolism and the implications for health and disease.
Chylomicrons and LDL
Chylomicrons are a type of lipoprotein that specifically transport dietary lipids from the intestines to other tissues, making them key players in the exogenous lipid transport pathway. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), on the other hand, is primarily responsible for carrying cholesterol and other lipids from the liver to peripheral tissues, representing the endogenous lipid transport pathway. Recognizing the functions of these lipoproteins helps in understanding their roles in cardiovascular health.
