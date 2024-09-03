Chylomicrons and LDL

Chylomicrons are a type of lipoprotein that specifically transport dietary lipids from the intestines to other tissues, making them key players in the exogenous lipid transport pathway. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), on the other hand, is primarily responsible for carrying cholesterol and other lipids from the liver to peripheral tissues, representing the endogenous lipid transport pathway. Recognizing the functions of these lipoproteins helps in understanding their roles in cardiovascular health.