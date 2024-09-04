Textbook Question
Consuming too many carbohydrates causes deposition of fats in adipose tissue. How does this happen?
Why are extra calories consumed as carbohydrates stored as fat and not as glycogen?
Lipoproteins that transport lipids from the diet are described as exogenous. Those that transport lipids produced in metabolic pathways are described as endogenous. Which of the following lipoproteins transports exogenous lipids and which transports endogenous lipids?
a. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL)
b. Chylomicrons
A low-fat diet of pasta, bread, beer, and soda can easily lead to an increase in weight. The increase is stored triacylglycerols in adipocytes. Explain the weight increase and why the excess carbohydrate is stored as fat.