Serotonin is a monoamine neurotransmitter. It is formed in the body from the amino acid tryptophan. What class of enzyme catalyzes each of the two steps that convert tryptophan to serotonin?
What is the structure of the α-keto acid formed by transamination of the amino acid phenylalanine (Phe)?
Unlike most amino acids, branched-chain amino acids are broken down in tissues other than the liver. Using Table 18.3, identify the three amino acids with branched-chain R groups. For any one of these amino acids, write the equation for its transamination.
