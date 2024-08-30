Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.25 Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.25 Protein and Amino Acid MetabolismProblem 2
Chapter 25, Problem 2

Serotonin is a monoamine neurotransmitter. It is formed in the body from the amino acid tryptophan. What class of enzyme catalyzes each of the two steps that convert tryptophan to serotonin?
Chemical reaction diagram showing the conversion of tryptophan to serotonin and melatonin, highlighting enzyme-catalyzed steps.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the biochemical pathway. The conversion of tryptophan to serotonin involves two enzymatic steps: (1) hydroxylation of tryptophan and (2) decarboxylation of the intermediate product.
Step 2: Identify the enzyme class for the first step. Hydroxylation involves the addition of a hydroxyl (-OH) group to the tryptophan molecule. Enzymes that catalyze hydroxylation reactions are typically classified as oxidoreductases, specifically monooxygenases or hydroxylases.
Step 3: Identify the enzyme class for the second step. Decarboxylation involves the removal of a carboxyl (-COOH) group from the intermediate product. Enzymes that catalyze decarboxylation reactions are classified as lyases, specifically decarboxylases.
Step 4: Relate the enzyme classes to the serotonin synthesis pathway. In the first step, tryptophan hydroxylase (an oxidoreductase) converts tryptophan to 5-hydroxytryptophan. In the second step, aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (a lyase) converts 5-hydroxytryptophan to serotonin.
Step 5: Summarize the enzyme classes. The first step is catalyzed by an oxidoreductase (hydroxylase), and the second step is catalyzed by a lyase (decarboxylase). These enzyme classes are essential for the biosynthesis of serotonin from tryptophan.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Serotonin and its Role

Serotonin is a crucial monoamine neurotransmitter that plays a significant role in regulating mood, sleep, and appetite. It is synthesized in the brain and intestines from the amino acid tryptophan, influencing various physiological functions and behaviors. Understanding serotonin's function is essential for grasping its importance in mental health and neurological disorders.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:10
Coenzyme A Example 4

Tryptophan

Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that serves as a precursor for serotonin synthesis. It cannot be produced by the body and must be obtained through diet, found in foods like turkey, nuts, and dairy. The conversion of tryptophan to serotonin involves specific enzymatic reactions, highlighting its importance in neurotransmitter production.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:04
Amino Acid Catabolism: Carbon Atoms Concept 3

Enzymatic Catalysis

Enzymatic catalysis refers to the process by which enzymes accelerate biochemical reactions. In the context of serotonin synthesis, two key enzymes are involved: tryptophan hydroxylase, which converts tryptophan to 5-hydroxytryptophan, and aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase, which further converts 5-hydroxytryptophan to serotonin. Understanding these enzymes is crucial for comprehending the biochemical pathway of serotonin production.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:09
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Decide whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, explain why.

a. The amino acid pool is found mainly in the liver.

607
views
Textbook Question

What is the structure of the α-keto acid formed by transamination of the amino acid phenylalanine (Phe)?

742
views
Textbook Question

Unlike most amino acids, branched-chain amino acids are broken down in tissues other than the liver. Using Table 18.3, identify the three amino acids with branched-chain R groups. For any one of these amino acids, write the equation for its transamination.

<IMAGE>

631
views
Textbook Question

Fumarate from step 3 of the urea cycle may be recycled into aspartate for use in step 2 of the cycle. The sequence of reactions for this process is

a.

b.

c.

Classify each reaction as one of the following:

1. Oxidation

2. Reduction

3. Transamination

4. Elimination

5. Addition

588
views