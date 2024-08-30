Decide whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, explain why.
a. The amino acid pool is found mainly in the liver.
What is the structure of the α-keto acid formed by transamination of the amino acid phenylalanine (Phe)?
Unlike most amino acids, branched-chain amino acids are broken down in tissues other than the liver. Using Table 18.3, identify the three amino acids with branched-chain R groups. For any one of these amino acids, write the equation for its transamination.
<IMAGE>
Fumarate from step 3 of the urea cycle may be recycled into aspartate for use in step 2 of the cycle. The sequence of reactions for this process is
a.
b.
c.
Classify each reaction as one of the following:
1. Oxidation
2. Reduction
3. Transamination
4. Elimination
5. Addition