Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 59b
Chapter 11, Problem 59b

Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:
b. 2,5-dibromophenol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the compound. The name '2,5-dibromophenol' indicates that the base structure is a benzene ring (a six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds). The 'phenol' part means there is an -OH group attached to the benzene ring.
Step 2: Identify the positions of the substituents. The '2,5-dibromo' part specifies that there are bromine (Br) atoms attached to the benzene ring at positions 2 and 5. Number the positions on the benzene ring starting from the carbon bonded to the -OH group as position 1, and proceed clockwise or counterclockwise.
Step 3: Draw the benzene ring using the line-angle formula. Represent the benzene ring as a hexagon with alternating double bonds. The vertices of the hexagon represent the carbon atoms.
Step 4: Add the substituents to the benzene ring. Attach the -OH group to position 1 and the bromine atoms (Br) to positions 2 and 5. Ensure the placement of substituents matches the numbering system.
Step 5: Double-check the structure for accuracy. Verify that the substituents are correctly placed and the line-angle formula accurately represents the compound's structure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules. In this format, vertices represent carbon atoms, and lines represent bonds between them. Hydrogen atoms are typically omitted for carbon atoms, as they are assumed to have enough hydrogen to satisfy carbon's tetravalency. This method simplifies the drawing of complex organic structures, making it easier to visualize and understand molecular geometry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Dibromophenol Structure

Dibromophenol refers to a phenolic compound that contains two bromine substituents on a phenol ring. The '2,5-' designation indicates the positions of the bromine atoms on the aromatic ring, specifically at the second and fifth carbon atoms. Understanding the positioning of these substituents is crucial for accurately drawing the line-angle formula, as it affects the overall structure and properties of the compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

Functional Groups in Organic Chemistry

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of dibromophenol, the hydroxyl (-OH) group is the functional group that defines its phenolic nature, while the bromine atoms introduce additional reactivity. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior of organic compounds and for accurately representing them in structural formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:10
Functional Groups In Chemistry Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

a. bromocyclopropane

924
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

b. 1,1-dibromo-2-pentyne

703
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

c. 2,3-dichloro-1-butene

704
views
Textbook Question

Give the name for the product from the hydrogenation of each of the following:

a. 3-methyl-2-pentene

867
views
Textbook Question

Give the name for the product from the hydrogenation of each of the following:

c. cyclopropene

807
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the product of each of the following:

a.

728
views