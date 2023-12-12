Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 37c
Chapter 11, Problem 37c

Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following compounds:
c. 4-ethyltoluene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of the compound: 4-ethyltoluene is a derivative of toluene, which is a benzene ring with a methyl group (-CH₃) attached. The '4-ethyl' indicates that an ethyl group (-CH₂CH₃) is attached to the fourth carbon of the benzene ring, relative to the methyl group.
Draw the benzene ring: Start by sketching a hexagon with alternating double bonds to represent the benzene ring. This is the base structure for toluene.
Add the methyl group: Attach a -CH₃ group to one of the carbons on the benzene ring. This is the toluene part of the compound.
Locate the fourth carbon: Number the carbons in the benzene ring starting from the carbon attached to the methyl group as position 1. Move clockwise or counterclockwise to identify the fourth carbon.
Attach the ethyl group: Add a -CH₂CH₃ group to the fourth carbon of the benzene ring. This completes the structure of 4-ethyltoluene in line-angle format.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified way of representing organic molecules. In this representation, vertices and endpoints of lines represent carbon atoms, while hydrogen atoms are typically omitted for clarity. This method allows chemists to visualize the structure of a compound quickly, focusing on the connectivity of atoms rather than individual bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Substituents in Organic Chemistry

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. In the case of 4-ethyltoluene, the 'ethyl' group is a substituent on the 'toluene' base structure, which is a benzene ring with a methyl group. Understanding how to identify and place substituents is crucial for accurately drawing the line-angle formula of a compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Introduction to Organic Chemistry Concept 1

Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The name '4-ethyltoluene' indicates that an ethyl group is attached to the fourth carbon of the toluene structure. Familiarity with IUPAC nomenclature is essential for interpreting compound names and translating them into their corresponding structural representations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Introduction to Organic Chemistry Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:

b.

896
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:

c.

751
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:

b.

833
views
Textbook Question

Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following compounds:

c. 1,2,4-trichlorobenzene

787
views
Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of each of the following hydrocarbons found in gasoline:

c. 3-ethyltoluene

848
views
Textbook Question

Match the following physical and chemical properties with potassium chloride, KCl, used in salt substitutes, or butane, C4H10 used in lighters:

<IMAGE>

a. melts at -138°C

16
views