Chapter 11, Problem 36a

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c. Benzene ring with three substituents: one bromine and two chlorine atoms attached at different positions.

Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound in the image. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain, as this will form the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Determine the type of compound (e.g., alkane, alkene, alkyne, alcohol, etc.) based on the functional groups present in the structure.
Step 3: Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain, starting from the end closest to the functional group or substituent that has the highest priority according to IUPAC rules.
Step 4: Identify and name any substituents or branches attached to the main chain. Use prefixes (e.g., methyl-, ethyl-, etc.) and indicate their positions using the carbon numbers from Step 3.
Step 5: Combine the names of the substituents, the main chain, and the functional group (if applicable) into the full IUPAC name, ensuring proper use of hyphens and commas to separate numbers and names.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a set of rules to create unique names for organic and inorganic substances, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the structure and composition of the compound.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Understanding functional groups is essential for IUPAC naming, as they often dictate the suffix or prefix used in the compound's name, such as -ol for alcohols or -oic acid for carboxylic acids.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way a chemical compound is depicted, showing the arrangement of atoms and the bonds between them. This can include Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas. Accurately interpreting these representations is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as the structure directly influences the naming conventions.
