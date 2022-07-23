Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 2b
Chapter 11, Problem 2b

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
b. K3PO4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the distinction between organic and inorganic compounds. Organic compounds primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, or other elements, while inorganic compounds typically do not have carbon-hydrogen bonds.
Step 2: Analyze the given formula, K₃PO₄. This formula represents a compound composed of potassium (K), phosphorus (P), and oxygen (O). Notice that it does not contain carbon (C) or hydrogen (H), which are key indicators of organic compounds.
Step 3: Conclude that K₃PO₄ is an inorganic compound because it lacks carbon-hydrogen bonds and is composed of metal and nonmetal elements.
Step 4: Recognize that K₃PO₄ is written as a molecular formula, which provides the exact number of each type of atom in the compound but does not show the arrangement of atoms.
Step 5: Summarize the classification: K₃PO₄ is an inorganic compound represented as a molecular formula.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic vs. Inorganic Compounds

Organic compounds primarily contain carbon and are often associated with living organisms, while inorganic compounds typically do not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds. Examples of organic compounds include hydrocarbons and alcohols, whereas inorganic compounds include salts and minerals. Understanding this distinction is crucial for classifying chemical formulas correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Introduction to Organic Chemistry Concept 1

Chemical Formulas

Chemical formulas represent the composition of a compound. A molecular formula shows the number and type of atoms in a molecule, while expanded structural formulas depict the arrangement of atoms and bonds. Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation, often omitting some bonds. Recognizing these formats helps in identifying the nature of the compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:04
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 2

Phosphate Compounds

Phosphate compounds, such as K₃PO₄ (potassium phosphate), are inorganic salts containing the phosphate ion (PO₄³⁻). They are commonly used in fertilizers and have various applications in biochemistry. Identifying K₃PO₄ as an inorganic compound is essential for understanding its properties and uses in different contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:52
Naming Ionic Compounds
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

c.

1250
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

f. C3H7Cl

1109
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

a. C6H12O6

1063
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

d.

143
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

e. CH3―CH2―CH2―CH2―CH3

1054
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:

a. is soluble in water

1118
views