Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 2a
Chapter 11, Problem 2a

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
a. C6H12O6

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the distinction between organic and inorganic compounds. Organic compounds primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, or other elements, while inorganic compounds generally do not have carbon-hydrogen bonds.
Step 2: Analyze the given formula, C₆H₁₂O₆. This formula contains carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O), which are typical elements found in organic compounds.
Step 3: Recognize that the formula C₆H₁₂O₆ is a molecular formula. A molecular formula provides the exact number of each type of atom in a molecule but does not show how the atoms are bonded or arranged.
Step 4: Confirm that C₆H₁₂O₆ is an organic compound because it contains carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen and oxygen, which is characteristic of organic molecules.
Step 5: Conclude that the compound is an organic compound and is represented as a molecular formula.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Compounds

Organic compounds are primarily composed of carbon atoms and often contain hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and other elements. They are characterized by the presence of carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds. Common examples include carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids. The study of organic compounds is essential in fields like biochemistry and pharmaceuticals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Introduction to Organic Chemistry Concept 1

Molecular Formula

A molecular formula represents the number and types of atoms in a molecule without showing the arrangement of those atoms. For example, C₆H₁₂O₆ indicates that a molecule contains six carbon atoms, twelve hydrogen atoms, and six oxygen atoms. This formula provides a quick way to identify the composition of a compound but does not convey structural information.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Molecular Formula

Structural Formulas

Structural formulas illustrate the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how atoms are bonded together. Expanded structural formulas depict all bonds and atoms explicitly, while condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation. Understanding structural formulas is crucial for grasping the chemical behavior and reactivity of compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

b. CH3―CH2―CH2―CH3

1031
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

c.

1250
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

f. C3H7Cl

1109
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

b. K3PO4

837
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

d.

143
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:

e. CH3―CH2―CH2―CH2―CH3

1054
views