Match the following physical and chemical properties with octane, C8H18 found in gasoline, or magnesium sulfate, MgSO4 also called Epsom salts:
a. contains only covalent bonds
Match the following physical and chemical properties with octane, C8H18 found in gasoline, or magnesium sulfate, MgSO4 also called Epsom salts:
a. contains only covalent bonds
Match the following physical and chemical properties with potassium chloride, KCl, used in salt substitutes, or butane, C4H10 used in lighters:
<IMAGE>
a. melts at -138°C
Match the following physical and chemical properties with potassium chloride, KCl, used in salt substitutes, or butane, C4H10 used in lighters:
<IMAGE>
e. is a gas at room temperature
Identify the compounds in each of the following pairs as structural isomers or not structural isomers:
b.
Convert each of the following line-angle formulas to a condensed structural formula and give its IUPAC name:
b.
Convert each of the following line-angle formulas to a condensed structural formula and give its IUPAC name:
a.