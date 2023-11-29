Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 20c

Nonane has a density of 0.79 g/mL, the melting point is -53 °C, and the boiling point 151 °C.
c. Is nonane soluble in water?

Step 1: Understand the solubility of nonane in water by considering its chemical properties. Nonane is a hydrocarbon, specifically an alkane, which is nonpolar in nature.
Step 2: Recall the principle 'like dissolves like,' which states that polar substances dissolve in polar solvents, and nonpolar substances dissolve in nonpolar solvents. Water is a polar solvent.
Step 3: Since nonane is nonpolar and water is polar, they are not compatible for dissolution. Nonpolar molecules like nonane do not interact effectively with polar water molecules.
Step 4: Consider additional factors such as density and boiling point. These properties do not directly affect solubility but confirm that nonane is a typical hydrocarbon with low polarity.
Step 5: Conclude that nonane is not soluble in water due to its nonpolar nature and the incompatibility with water's polar structure.

Solubility

Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous solution. It is influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the solute and solvent. In general, polar substances tend to dissolve well in polar solvents (like water), while nonpolar substances are more soluble in nonpolar solvents.
Polarity

Polarity is a property of molecules that describes the distribution of electrical charge. Polar molecules have a significant difference in electronegativity between atoms, leading to a partial positive and negative charge. Nonane, being a hydrocarbon, is nonpolar, which affects its interaction with polar solvents like water, typically resulting in low solubility.
Hydrophobic Effect

The hydrophobic effect describes the tendency of nonpolar substances to aggregate in aqueous solutions, minimizing their exposure to water. This phenomenon occurs because water molecules prefer to interact with each other rather than with nonpolar molecules, leading to poor solubility of substances like nonane in water.
