When an ionic solid dissolves, ions leave the solid and become dispersed in the solvent. This solution can be classified as saturated, unsaturated or supersaturated.
Solubility: Temperature Effect Concept 1
In a hypothetical solution 100 mL of water can dissolve up to 100 g of solute. In a SATURATED solution the water has reached its maximum amount of dissolve solute.
In an UNSATURATED solution additional amounts of solute can be further dissolved in the solvent.
In a SUPERSATURATED solution the solvent has dissolved beyond its maximum solubility.
Solubility: Temperature Effect Example 1
In general, as the temperature increases, the solubility of gas in a given liquid ________________, and the solubility of most solids in a given liquid ________________.
a. Increases, increases
b. increases, decreases
c. decreases, increases
d. decreases, decreases