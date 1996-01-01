Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Solubility: Temperature Effect

When an ionic solid dissolves, ions leave the solid and become dispersed in the solvent. This solution can be classified as saturated, unsaturated or supersaturated.

Saturation of Solutions

Solubility: Temperature Effect Concept 1

In a hypothetical solution 100 mL of water can dissolve up to 100 g of solute. In a SATURATED solution the water has reached its maximum amount of dissolve solute.

In an UNSATURATED solution additional amounts of solute can be further dissolved in the solvent.

In a SUPERSATURATED solution the solvent has dissolved beyond its maximum solubility.

Solubility: Temperature Effect Example 1

In general, as the temperature increases, the solubility of gas in a given liquid ________________, and the solubility of most solids in a given liquid ________________. 

a. Increases, increases

b. increases, decreases

c. decreases, increases

d. decreases, decreases

