Oxybenzone is an effective sunscreen whose structural formula is shown.
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of oxybenzone?
Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown.
a. What functional groups are in avobenzone?
Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown.
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of avobenzone?
A compound called cinnamaldehyde is found in cinnamon. Identify the functional groups in cinnamaldehyde.
<IMAGE>
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?
a. 1-propanol
b. 2-propanol
c. hexanal