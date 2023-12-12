Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 40

A compound called cinnamaldehyde is found in cinnamon. Identify the functional groups in cinnamaldehyde.

<IMAGE>

Examine the structure of cinnamaldehyde provided in the image. Look for characteristic groupings of atoms that correspond to functional groups.
Identify the aldehyde functional group. This group is characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O) and single-bonded to a hydrogen atom (H). In cinnamaldehyde, this group is present at the end of the molecule.
Look for any double bonds between carbon atoms (C=C). These are indicative of an alkene functional group. In cinnamaldehyde, there is a C=C bond in the carbon chain.
Check for the presence of an aromatic ring. An aromatic ring is a cyclic structure with alternating double and single bonds, typically a benzene ring. In cinnamaldehyde, the aromatic ring is part of the structure.
Summarize the functional groups identified: cinnamaldehyde contains an aldehyde group, an alkene group, and an aromatic ring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carbonyl (C=O), and carboxyl (-COOH), each influencing the behavior of the compound in chemical reactions.
Cinnamaldehyde Structure

Cinnamaldehyde is an organic compound with the chemical formula C9H8O. It features a benzene ring attached to an aldehyde group (-CHO) and a propenyl side chain. Understanding its structure is crucial for identifying the functional groups present, which include the aldehyde and the alkene functionalities.
Aldehyde Functional Group

The aldehyde functional group is characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (carbonyl) and single-bonded to a hydrogen atom. This group is typically found at the end of carbon chains, making aldehydes reactive and important in various chemical reactions, including oxidation and condensation.
