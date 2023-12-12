Textbook Question
Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown.
a. What functional groups are in avobenzone?
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of avobenzone?
A compound called resveratrol is an antioxidant, found in the skin of grapes. Identify the functional groups in resveratrol.
<IMAGE>
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?
a. propanal
b. ethanol
c. ethyl methyl ether
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
a. <IMAGE>