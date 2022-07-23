Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d. Chemical structure of an alcohol with an -OH group attached to a four-carbon chain.

Identify the carbon atom that is directly bonded to the hydroxyl (-OH) group in the given alcohol structure.
Count the number of carbon atoms directly attached to this carbon atom (the one bonded to the -OH group).
Classify the alcohol based on the number of carbon atoms attached to the carbon with the -OH group: (1) If there is only one carbon atom attached, it is a primary (1°) alcohol. (2) If there are two carbon atoms attached, it is a secondary (2°) alcohol. (3) If there are three carbon atoms attached, it is a tertiary (3°) alcohol.
If the structure is provided as an image, carefully analyze the connectivity of the atoms in the image to determine the classification.
Verify your classification by ensuring that the carbon atom with the -OH group is correctly identified and the number of attached carbons is accurately counted.

Alcohol Classification

Alcohols are classified based on the number of carbon atoms attached to the carbon atom bearing the hydroxyl (-OH) group. A primary (1°) alcohol has one carbon atom attached to the carbon with the -OH group, a secondary (2°) alcohol has two, and a tertiary (3°) alcohol has three. This classification is crucial for understanding the reactivity and properties of different alcohols.
Alcohol Classification Concept 2

Structural Representation

Understanding the structural representation of alcohols is essential for classification. Alcohols can be depicted using structural formulas that show the arrangement of atoms. Recognizing how to interpret these structures allows one to identify whether the alcohol is primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the connectivity of the carbon atoms.
Molecular Representations Concept 1

Reactivity and Properties of Alcohols

The classification of alcohols into primary, secondary, and tertiary categories significantly influences their chemical reactivity and physical properties. For instance, primary alcohols tend to undergo oxidation more readily than tertiary alcohols. This knowledge is important for predicting the behavior of alcohols in chemical reactions and their applications in organic synthesis.
Physical Properties Example
