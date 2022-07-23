Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 8b

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclobutyl methyl ether

Step 1: Understand the structure of the compound. Cyclobutyl refers to a four-carbon ring (cyclobutane) where one hydrogen is replaced by a substituent. Methyl ether refers to a -O-CH₃ group, where oxygen is bonded to a methyl group.
Step 2: Identify the connectivity. In cyclobutyl methyl ether, the oxygen atom is bonded to both the cyclobutyl group and the methyl group.
Step 3: Draw the cyclobutyl group. Represent the four-carbon ring (cyclobutane) in a cyclic structure using either a condensed structural formula or a line-angle formula. For a line-angle formula, draw a square to represent the four carbons in the ring.
Step 4: Attach the oxygen atom to one of the carbons in the cyclobutyl ring. Then, attach the methyl group (-CH₃) to the other side of the oxygen atom.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that all bonds are correctly represented, and the oxygen atom is bonded to both the cyclobutyl group and the methyl group. The final structure should reflect the correct connectivity and satisfy the valency of each atom.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule in a compact form.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures, especially cyclic compounds, by omitting hydrogen atoms and focusing on the connectivity of the carbon skeleton.
Cyclobutyl Methyl Ether

Cyclobutyl methyl ether is an organic compound that consists of a cyclobutane ring (a four-membered carbon ring) bonded to a methyl ether group. Understanding its structure involves recognizing the cyclic nature of the cyclobutane and the functional group characteristics of the ether, which influences its chemical properties and reactivity.
