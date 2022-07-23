Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
a. not digestible by humans
a. not digestible by humans
c. contains only α(1→4)-glycosidic bonds
b. the storage form of carbohydrates in plants
d. produces maltose during digestion
Isomaltose, obtained from the breakdown of starch, has the following Haworth structure:
a. Is isomaltose a mono-, di-, or polysaccharide?
b. What are the monosaccharides in isomaltose?