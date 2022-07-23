Textbook Question
Describe the similarities and differences in the following:
a. amylose and cellulose
Identify the disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. ordinary table sugar
a. amylose and amylopectin
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
c. contains only α(1→4)-glycosidic bonds
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
b. the storage form of carbohydrates in plants
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
b. contains only ß(1→4)-glycosidic bonds