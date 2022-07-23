Skip to main content
Chapter 13, Problem 55b

Isomaltose, obtained from the breakdown of starch, has the following Haworth structure:
Haworth structure of isomaltose, a disaccharide formed from starch breakdown, labeled below the diagram.
b. What are the monosaccharides in isomaltose?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of isomaltose: Isomaltose is a disaccharide, meaning it is composed of two monosaccharide units linked together by a glycosidic bond. The Haworth structure provided will help determine the specific monosaccharides.
Examine the glycosidic bond: Look at the oxygen bridge connecting the two monosaccharides in the Haworth structure. This bond will indicate the type of linkage (e.g., α-1,6 or α-1,4) and the orientation of the monosaccharides.
Determine the first monosaccharide: Analyze the left-hand ring in the Haworth structure. Count the number of carbons and identify the functional groups (e.g., hydroxyl groups and anomeric carbon) to determine whether it is glucose, galactose, or another monosaccharide.
Determine the second monosaccharide: Similarly, analyze the right-hand ring in the Haworth structure. Use the same approach to identify the second monosaccharide.
Conclude the monosaccharides: Based on the analysis of both rings, conclude that isomaltose is composed of two glucose units (glucose + glucose) linked by an α-1,6-glycosidic bond.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monosaccharides

Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates, consisting of single sugar molecules. They serve as the building blocks for more complex carbohydrates. Common examples include glucose, fructose, and galactose. In the context of isomaltose, identifying the specific monosaccharides that compose it is essential for understanding its structure and function.
Disaccharides

Disaccharides are carbohydrates formed by the condensation of two monosaccharides, linked by a glycosidic bond. Isomaltose is a disaccharide derived from starch, specifically composed of two glucose units. Understanding the formation and properties of disaccharides is crucial for analyzing their role in biological systems and their nutritional significance.
Haworth Structure

The Haworth structure is a way of representing the cyclic form of monosaccharides and disaccharides in a two-dimensional format. This representation helps visualize the arrangement of atoms and the orientation of functional groups in sugar molecules. Recognizing the Haworth structure of isomaltose is important for identifying its monosaccharide components and understanding its chemical behavior.
