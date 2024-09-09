Chirality

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. In carbohydrates, chirality arises from carbon atoms that are bonded to four different substituents, creating chiral centers. The distinction between l- and d- forms of sugars is based on the configuration at the chiral center furthest from the aldehyde or ketone group, which is essential for understanding their structure and function.