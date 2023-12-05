20. Carbohydrates
D vs L Enantiomers
D vs L Enantiomers
D vs L Enantiomers
D vs L Enantiomers Concept 1
D vs L Enantiomers Example 1
D vs L Enantiomers Concept 2
D vs L Enantiomers Example 2
Label each as D-enantiomer, L-enantiomer, epimer or neither of Talose.
A
D-enantiomer, epimer, L-enantiomer
B
epimer, neither, L-enantiomer
C
epimer, L-enantiomer, D-enantiomer
D
neither, epimer, D-enantiomer
Identify the given molecule as diastereomer or epimer of D-sorbose.
A
Diastereomer
B
Epimer
