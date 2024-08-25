Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Chapter 14, Problem 72b

Write the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b . Chemical structure of an amide featuring a carbonyl group (C=O) and a nitrogen atom (N) connected to a carbon chain.

Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure provided in the image. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and halogens (e.g., chloro, bromo).
Combine the names of the substituents with the parent chain name. Use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list substituents in alphabetical order. Include the position numbers for each substituent.
Ensure the final name follows IUPAC rules, including proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words). Double-check for any functional groups that may alter the suffix of the name (e.g., -ol for alcohols, -one for ketones).

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and other characteristics. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as they influence the naming conventions used in the nomenclature process.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way in which a chemical structure is depicted, including the arrangement of atoms and the bonds between them. This can be shown through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas. Accurately interpreting these representations is vital for deriving the correct IUPAC name, as the structure directly influences the naming conventions.
