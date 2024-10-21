Step 2: Recall the function of each lipoprotein. Lipoproteins are responsible for transporting lipids (fats) in the bloodstream. Each type has a specific role: - Chylomicrons: Transport dietary triglycerides and cholesterol from the intestines to tissues. - VLDL (Very Low-Density Lipoproteins): Transport triglycerides synthesized in the liver to tissues. - LDL (Low-Density Lipoproteins): Known as 'bad cholesterol,' they transport cholesterol to cells. - HDL (High-Density Lipoproteins): Known as 'good cholesterol,' they transport cholesterol from tissues back to the liver for excretion.