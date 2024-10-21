Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. proteins
b. waxes
c. phospholipids
Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. proteins
b. waxes
c. phospholipids
Draw the condensed structural formula for a glycerophospholipid that contains glycerol, two stearic acids, phosphate, and ethanolamine (ionized).
Sunflower seed oil can be used to make margarine. A triacylglycerol in sunflower seed oil contains two linoleic acids and one oleic acid.
b. Using one of the isomers, write the reaction that takes place when sunflower seed oil is used to make solid margarine.
Match the lipoprotein (1 to 4) with its description (a to d).
1. chylomicrons
2. VLDL
3. LDL
4. HDL
b. “bad” cholesterol
A sink drain can become clogged with solid fat such as glyceryl tristearate (tristearin).
c. How many milliliters of a 0.500 M NaOH solution are needed to completely react with 10.0 g of glyceryl tristearate (tristearin)?
One of the triacylglycerols in olive oil is glyceryl tripalmitoleate (tripalmitolein).
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for glyceryl tripalmitoleate (tripalmitolein).