Glycerophospholipid Structure

Glycerophospholipids are a class of lipids that consist of a glycerol backbone, two fatty acid tails, and a phosphate group. The glycerol serves as the central framework, while the fatty acids are esterified to the first and second carbon atoms of glycerol. The phosphate group is attached to the third carbon, which can further bond with various head groups, such as ethanolamine, influencing the molecule's properties and functions in biological membranes.