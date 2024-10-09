Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.15 Lipids
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.15 LipidsProblem 48
Chapter 15, Problem 48

Draw the structure for cholesterol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cholesterol is a complex organic molecule classified as a steroid. It contains a characteristic four-ring structure known as the steroid nucleus, along with additional functional groups.
Begin by drawing the steroid nucleus, which consists of three six-membered rings (labeled A, B, and C) fused together, and one five-membered ring (labeled D) fused to ring C.
Add the hydroxyl (-OH) group at the 3rd carbon of ring A. This is a key functional group in cholesterol.
Include the hydrocarbon side chain attached to the 17th carbon of ring D. This side chain consists of a branched alkyl group.
Ensure that all double bonds and stereochemistry are correctly represented. Cholesterol has a double bond between carbons 5 and 6 in ring B, and specific stereochemistry at various carbon atoms, which must be accurately depicted.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cholesterol Structure

Cholesterol is a sterol, a type of lipid molecule characterized by a four-ring carbon structure known as the steroid nucleus. This structure includes three six-membered carbon rings and one five-membered carbon ring, which is essential for its biological function. The presence of a hydroxyl group (-OH) at one end makes cholesterol amphipathic, allowing it to interact with both hydrophobic and hydrophilic environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic Properties

Cholesterol's amphipathic nature means it has both hydrophobic (water-repelling) and hydrophilic (water-attracting) regions. The hydrophobic rings allow cholesterol to integrate into cell membranes, while the hydroxyl group interacts with the aqueous environment. This duality is crucial for maintaining membrane fluidity and stability, influencing how cells interact with their surroundings.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Chemical Properties Example 1

Biological Role of Cholesterol

Cholesterol plays a vital role in cellular function, serving as a precursor for steroid hormones, bile acids, and vitamin D. It is also essential for the formation of lipid rafts in cell membranes, which are involved in signaling and protein sorting. Understanding its structure helps elucidate its functions and implications in health and disease, particularly in cardiovascular health.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:35
Steroids Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the following glycerophospholipid, which is found in the nerves and spinal cord in the body, as a lecithin or cephalin, and list its components: 

854
views
Textbook Question

Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is abundant in the myelin sheath that surrounds nerve cells:

b. What is the fatty acid?

621
views
Textbook Question

Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is needed for the brain and nerve tissues:

 

a. Is the phospholipid formed from glycerol or sphingosine?

805
views
Textbook Question

How do chylomicrons differ from VLDL?

982
views
Textbook Question

Why is LDL called “bad” cholesterol?

1493
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following are steroid hormones?

a. cholesterol

b. cortisol

c. estradiol

d. testosterone

556
views