Why is LDL called “bad” cholesterol?

Textbook Question
Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is needed for the brain and nerve tissues:
a. Is the phospholipid formed from glycerol or sphingosine?
805
views
Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is needed for the brain and nerve tissues:
a. Is the phospholipid formed from glycerol or sphingosine?
Draw the structure for cholesterol.
How do chylomicrons differ from VLDL?
Which of the following are steroid hormones?
a. cholesterol
b. cortisol
c. estradiol
d. testosterone
What is the function of the lipid bilayer in a cell membrane?
How do molecules of cholesterol affect the structure of cell membranes?