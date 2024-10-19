Skip to main content
Ch.15 Lipids
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 53

Why is LDL called “bad” cholesterol?

Understand that LDL stands for Low-Density Lipoprotein, which is a type of lipoprotein responsible for transporting cholesterol in the bloodstream.
Recognize that LDL is often referred to as 'bad' cholesterol because it can deposit cholesterol on the walls of arteries, leading to the formation of plaques.
Learn that the buildup of plaques in the arteries, a condition called atherosclerosis, can narrow or block blood flow, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Contrast LDL with HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein), which is considered 'good' cholesterol because it helps remove cholesterol from the bloodstream and transport it to the liver for excretion.
Conclude that maintaining a healthy balance between LDL and HDL levels is important for cardiovascular health, and lifestyle choices such as diet and exercise can influence these levels.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL)

Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) is a type of lipoprotein that carries cholesterol in the bloodstream. It is often referred to as 'bad' cholesterol because high levels of LDL can lead to the buildup of plaque in arteries, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.
Cholesterol Function

Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is essential for building cell membranes and producing hormones. However, the body needs a balance of different types of cholesterol; while some cholesterol is necessary for health, excess LDL can disrupt this balance and contribute to health problems.
Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a condition characterized by the hardening and narrowing of arteries due to plaque buildup, which can be exacerbated by high levels of LDL cholesterol. This process can restrict blood flow and lead to serious cardiovascular issues, making the management of LDL levels crucial for heart health.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is needed for the brain and nerve tissues:

 

a. Is the phospholipid formed from glycerol or sphingosine?

Textbook Question

Draw the structure for cholesterol.

Textbook Question

How do chylomicrons differ from VLDL?

Textbook Question

Which of the following are steroid hormones?

a. cholesterol

b. cortisol

c. estradiol

d. testosterone

Textbook Question

What is the function of the lipid bilayer in a cell membrane?

Textbook Question

How do molecules of cholesterol affect the structure of cell membranes?

