Draw the condensed structural formula for the cephalin that contains glycerol, two palmitic acids, phosphate, and ethanolamine (ionized).
Identify the following glycerophospholipid, which is found in the nerves and spinal cord in the body, as a lecithin or cephalin, and list its components:
Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is abundant in the myelin sheath that surrounds nerve cells:
b. What is the fatty acid?
Draw the structure for cholesterol.
How do chylomicrons differ from VLDL?
Why is LDL called “bad” cholesterol?