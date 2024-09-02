Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and EnzymesProblem 1c
Chapter 16, Problem 1c

Classify each of the following proteins according to its function:
c. keratin, a protein found in hair

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem asks us to classify the protein 'keratin' based on its function. Proteins can have various functions such as structural, enzymatic, transport, hormonal, or defensive roles.
Recall the function of keratin: Keratin is a fibrous protein that is a key structural component of hair, nails, and the outer layer of skin. It provides strength and protection to these tissues.
Classify keratin: Since keratin provides structural support and protection, it is classified as a structural protein.
Relate the classification to its role: Structural proteins like keratin are essential for maintaining the shape and integrity of cells and tissues, especially in areas exposed to mechanical stress.
Conclude: Based on its role in providing structure and protection, keratin is classified as a structural protein.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Function Classification

Proteins can be classified based on their functions, which include structural support, catalysis, transport, and regulation. Understanding the specific role a protein plays in biological systems is essential for categorizing it correctly. For instance, structural proteins provide support and shape to cells and tissues.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions

Keratin

Keratin is a fibrous structural protein that is a key component of hair, nails, and the outer layer of skin. It provides strength and resilience, making it crucial for protecting cells and tissues from damage. Keratin's unique structure allows it to form tough, protective barriers in various organisms.

Structural Proteins

Structural proteins are a category of proteins that provide support and shape to cells and tissues. They are essential for maintaining the integrity of biological structures, such as hair, skin, and connective tissues. Keratin, as a structural protein, exemplifies this function by forming the protective outer layer of hair and other tissues.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:26
Quaternary Protein Structure Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following proteins according to its function:

a. hemoglobin, oxygen carrier in the blood

662
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following proteins according to its function:

a. insulin, a protein needed for glucose utilization

791
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following proteins according to its function:

c. casein, milk protein

973
views
Textbook Question

How does the polarity of the R group in leucine compare to the R group in serine?

1441
views