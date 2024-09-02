Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 28c

Indicate the changes in secondary and tertiary structural levels of proteins for each of the following:
c. To avoid spoilage, seeds are treated with a solution of HgCl2.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structural levels of proteins: Proteins have four levels of structure—primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. Secondary structure refers to local folding patterns like alpha-helices and beta-sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Tertiary structure refers to the overall 3D shape of the protein, stabilized by interactions such as hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and disulfide bridges.
Recognize the chemical properties of HgCl₂: Mercury(II) chloride (HgCl₂) is a heavy metal compound that can disrupt protein structures by interacting with functional groups, particularly thiol (-SH) groups in cysteine residues.
Analyze the impact on secondary structure: HgCl₂ can interfere with hydrogen bonding, which is crucial for maintaining alpha-helices and beta-sheets. This disruption can lead to the unfolding or alteration of the secondary structure.
Analyze the impact on tertiary structure: HgCl₂ can bind to thiol groups in cysteine residues, forming mercaptide bonds. This disrupts disulfide bridges, which are critical for maintaining the tertiary structure, leading to denaturation or loss of the protein's 3D shape.
Conclude the overall effect: The treatment with HgCl₂ causes denaturation of proteins by altering both secondary and tertiary structures. This denaturation prevents the proteins from functioning properly, which is likely the intended effect to avoid spoilage in seeds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Structure Levels

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids, while secondary structure refers to local folding patterns like alpha helices and beta sheets. Tertiary structure is the overall three-dimensional shape of a protein, determined by interactions among various side chains. Understanding these levels is crucial for analyzing how treatments like HgCl₂ affect protein stability and function.
Denaturation

Denaturation is the process by which proteins lose their native structure due to external stressors, such as heat, pH changes, or chemical agents like HgCl₂. This process can disrupt secondary and tertiary structures, leading to loss of function. In the context of seed treatment, denaturation can prevent spoilage by inactivating enzymes and pathogens, thereby preserving the seeds.
Mercuric Chloride (HgCl₂) as a Preservative

Mercuric chloride (HgCl₂) is a chemical compound used as a preservative and disinfectant due to its ability to denature proteins and kill microorganisms. When seeds are treated with HgCl₂, it alters the protein structures within the seeds, effectively preventing spoilage by inhibiting microbial growth. Understanding its mechanism helps in evaluating its effectiveness and potential risks in agricultural practices.
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements describes primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure: 

c. Several polypeptides in a beta-pleated sheet are held together by hydrogen bonds between adjacent chains.

Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements describes primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:

b. Protein chains of collagen form a triple helix.

Textbook Question

Indicate the changes in secondary and tertiary structural levels of proteins for each of the following:

b. Prior to giving an injection, the skin is wiped with an alcohol swab.

Textbook Question

Why do chemical reactions in the body require enzymes?

Textbook Question

What is the reactant for each of the following enzymes?

a. galactase

Textbook Question

What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?

c. converting glucose (C6H12O6) to fructose (C6H12O6).

