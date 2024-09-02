Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 31c

What is the reactant for each of the following enzymes?
a. galactase

Step 1: Understand the role of enzymes in chemical reactions. Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up reactions by lowering the activation energy. Each enzyme is specific to a particular substrate (reactant).
Step 2: Recognize that the name of the enzyme often provides a clue about its substrate. For example, enzymes ending in '-ase' are typically named after the substance they act upon. In this case, 'galactase' suggests it acts on galactose.
Step 3: Recall that galactose is a monosaccharide (simple sugar) and is a component of lactose. Galactase is likely involved in the metabolism or breakdown of galactose.
Step 4: Consider the biochemical context where galactase operates. It may catalyze the conversion of galactose into glucose or other intermediates in carbohydrate metabolism.
Step 5: Conclude that the reactant for galactase is galactose, based on the enzyme's name and its specificity for substrates.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzymatic Function

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in the body. Each enzyme is specific to a particular reaction or type of reaction, meaning it will only catalyze the conversion of specific substrates into products. Understanding the function of an enzyme is crucial for identifying its reactants.
Substrate Specificity

Substrate specificity refers to the ability of an enzyme to choose exact substrates from a group of similar chemical molecules. For example, galactase specifically acts on galactose, breaking it down into glucose and other products. Knowing the substrate of an enzyme is essential for determining its reactants.
Galactase

Galactase, also known as lactase, is an enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of galactose from lactose, the sugar found in milk. The primary reactant for galactase is lactose, which it breaks down into glucose and galactose. Understanding the role of galactase helps in comprehending lactose metabolism and related digestive processes.
