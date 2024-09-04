Fresh pineapple contains the enzyme bromelain that hydrolyzes peptide bonds in proteins.
<IMAGE>
b. Fresh pineapple is used in a marinade to tenderize tough meat. Why?
<IMAGE>
Identify the amino acids and type of interaction that occurs between the following R groups in tertiary protein structures:
a.
c. —CH2—SH and HS—CH2—
Draw the condensed structural formula for Ser–Lys–Asp.
Would you expect to find this segment at the center or at the surface of a protein? Why?
Seeds and vegetables are often deficient in one or more essential amino acids. Using the following table, state whether each combination provides all of the essential amino acids:
b. lima beans and cornmeal